YSRCP against privatisation of medical colleges: Former MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP former MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy asserted that their party is against the privatisation of medical colleges, alleging that the move adversely affects the prospects of poor students who rely heavily on government institutions.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the former MLA accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of consistently supporting corporate interests. He criticised Naidu for handing over new medical colleges to private parties under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, vowing to fight the move at all levels.

The YSRCP leader pointed out that while former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had secured approval for 17 new medical colleges, five of which were established during his tenure, Naidu failed to bring a single new medical college to the State during his nearly 15 years in office.

“If medical colleges are established in the government sector, it will benefit poor students who cannot afford the expensive fee structures of private colleges,” Reddy said.

He added that privatising medical colleges would result in the loss of over 2,400 medical seats, which would negatively impact poor students.