VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to have Zero Debt Sustainability as per the Fiscal Health Index 2025 released by NITI Aayog for the financial year 2022-23. It means the State is unable to service its debt obligations, potentially leading to deflation, which can severely damage its credit rating, limit access to future borrowing, and harm economic growth. Essentially it signifies a situation where the debt is completely unsustainable. The NITI Aayog’s revelation stands as a testimony to the deterioration of State’s financial health during the previous regime.

According to fiscal experts, when debt sustainability reaches zero, borrowers are no longer able to meet their debt obligations, potentially leading to default or debt restructuring. A default can disrupt financial markets, increase borrowing costs for other entities in the State, and discourage investments. Further, when the State is focused on managing its debt crisis, it may have fewer resources available to invest in infrastructure and other growth-oriented initiatives.

In its analysis, NITI Aayog observed that since 2018-19 the capital expenditure of the State came down in both social and economic service sectors by 84.3% and 60.1% respectively on a cumulative basis.

The State had also been unable to achieve its budget estimates under capital expenditure. Capex was 3.5% of the total expenditure, and just 4.4% of the total borrowings in 2022-23, the index stated.