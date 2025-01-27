Andhra Pradesh's Etikoppaka tableau steals the show

VIJAYAWADA: At the Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh’s tableau dazzled spectators with its vibrant depiction of the iconic Etikoppaka toys, showcasing the State’s rich cultural heritage and eco-friendly craftsmanship. The tableau featured an artisan crafting the traditional wooden toys, alongside intricately designed pieces like Lord Venkateswara idols. A Telugu song, written by Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department Joint Director Kiran Kumar narrated the tableau’s theme within the allotted 45 seconds.

Explaining the significance, Kiran said, “Etikoppaka toys are crafted from Ankudu wood, found exclusively in the Visakhapatnam region, and coated with non-toxic, natural paints made from tree bark, leaves, and roots. These toys are safe for children, even if chewed, and serve as educational tools and decorative items.”