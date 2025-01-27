Ayurvedic Medical Welfare Association of Andhra Pradesh holds meeting, proposes 5-year license renewal for Ayurvedic shops

VIJAYAWADA: The Ayurvedic Medical Welfare Association of Andhra Pradesh convened its general body meeting on Sunday at the Film Chamber in Gandhinagar. The gathering saw the participation of over 250 Ayurvedic retail and wholesale shop owners from across the State.

Honorary Advisor to the Association, Dr Vemula Bhanu Prakash, presided as the chief guest. He emphasised compliance with Ayush Department and Andhra Board for Ayurveda regulations while stressing the need for quality assurance in Ayurvedic medicines. Guest speaker Dr Himasagar Chandra Murthy encouraged shop owners to balance commercial goals with social responsibility and collaborate with the government for the welfare of members. State president Pasupuleti Srinivasulu proposed extending the licence renewal period for Ayurvedic shops from one year to five years, a resolution the association decided to present to the government.

AYUSH Commissioner Manjula D Hosmani and Additional Director Dr Y Shekhar lauded the association’s efforts to streamline licensing procedures.