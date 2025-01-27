Deputy Speaker Kanumuru K Raghu Rama identifies accused in torture case

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Kanumuru K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju identified Kamepalli Tulasibabu as the individual responsible for his alleged torture at the identification parade held in Guntur Jail on Sunday.

Tulasibabu, who was accused of torturing Raghu Rama Krishna Raju when he was YSRCP MP during the previous YSRCP government, was recently arrested and placed under a three-day police custody by the Guntur Court. Raghu Rama had previously written to the Prakasam District SP and investigating officer Damodar, requesting the identification parade to confirm the identity of the accused, prompting the investigation proceedings. During the parade, participants of similar height and build to Tulasibabu were presented to the deputy speaker.

Speaking to the media after the proceedings, Raghu Rama stated, “Among the seven individuals presented before me, I recognised the person who sat on my chest and tortured me that day.”

He recalled that during Sunil Kumar’s tenure as CID Chief, Tulasibabu allegedly had direct access to Sunil Kumar’s office without following standard protocols. He also demanded that other individuals implicated in the case, including then GGH Superintendent Dr Padmavathi and then Guntur Collector Vivek Yadav, be punished.