GENCO CMD highlights progress of Andhra Pradesh in power sector

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to becoming a renewable energy hub and supporting India’s national energy transition goals, the State government has secured investments totalling `3.92 lakh crore, which will generate 3.30 lakh employment opportunities since the launch of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy (AP ICE) – 2024.

During the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada, APGENCO MD KVN Chakradhar Babu hoisted the national flag and highlighted the State’s progress in the power sector. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar’s guidance, and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand’s support for these achievements.

He emphasised the importance of Andhra Pradesh’s robust electricity system, which plays a key role in empowering farmers, and urged a collective effort to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted power supply for all consumers. By December 2026, all government buildings in the State will be solarised through partnerships with the RESCO, NEDCAP, and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited, Chakradhar Babu said.