Governor Nazeer hosts ‘At Home’ at Raj Bhavan

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, were among the attendees.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer with CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM K Pawan Kalyan and other dignitaries during ‘At Home’ in Vijayawada on SundayPhoto I Express
VIJAYAWADA: Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer and his wife Sameera Nazeer hosted the ‘At Home’ event on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, were among the attendees. Other prominent guests included AP Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Zakia Khanam, Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, ministers N Lokesh, P Narayana, K Atchannaidu, P Keshav, S Savitha, K Parthasarathy, N Manohar, along with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, judges of the High Court, Chief Information Commissioner, and Commissioners of the AP Information Commission.

The event also saw the presence of the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, All India Service officers, leaders of political parties, sports personalities, Padma awardees, media representatives, freedom fighters, and special invitees including women sarpanches.

