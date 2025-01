VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s speech at the 76th Republic Day celebrations reflected on the financial and administrative mess the State inherited seven months ago. It unveiled the roadmap for Vision Swarna Andhra 2047, elaborating on the 10 guiding principles for the vision.

The Governor said the previous regime’s mismanagement of State finances and diversion of resources coupled with misgovernance had left a deep scar on the State’s economy and infrastructure, and it financial health was further crippled by exorbitant debt, high-interest borrowing, etc.

“Andhra Pradesh was burdened by unpaid liabilities, stalled projects, and a broken governance structure. Amidst this turmoil, the people of the State delivered a historic mandate in the recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. It was a powerful rejection of the previous regime’s misrule and a resounding endorsement of the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the NDA government. It is now our solemn responsibility to fulfil this trust, rebuild the State, and transform every challenge into an opportunity,” he asserted.

Mentioning that it was the government’s moral responsibility to understand and inform the people about the true extent of damage done to the State by the misgovernance of the previous regime, the Governor said it was done through the seven white papers brought out on different sectors. “Such was the deplorable state of the State’s finances that we were compelled to first present a vote-on-account budget, which provided the breathing solace needed to examine the depth of the fiscal mismanagement. It was a critical step in laying the groundwork for the recovery process, and in restoring financial discipline,” he said.