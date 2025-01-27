IGMCS echoes with Sare Jahan Se Achha

VIJAYAWADA: The 76th Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMCS) in Vijayawada were filled with patriotic fervour as Governor S Abdul Nazeer unfurled the tricolour on Sunday.

A large crowd, including enthusiastic schoolchildren, cheered as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan arrived at the venue. The crowd also erupted in applause during the march-past of various armed and unarmed contingents.

Members of different contingents, dressed in their uniforms, marched out from the makeshift fort walls on the parade ground in perfect synchronisation, moving to their assigned positions. After the flag hoisting, the Governor inspected the parade, with the audience offering cheers of encouragement. The parade began with the Indian Army contingent, dressed in olive greens, leading the procession. This was followed by the CRPF contingent, the 3rd Battalion of APSP Kakinada, Tamil Nadu Police, and the 16th Battalion of APSP Visakhapatnam.

Next, contingents from NCC boys, NCC girls, AP Social Welfare Schools students, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and the Youth Red Cross (boys) marched past the dais, receiving cheers from the spectators. The Police Band played “Sare Jahan Se Achha,” stirring patriotic emotions among the crowd.

Following the parade of contingents, floats from various departments and organisations passed the saluting dais. A total of 18 tableaux were featured, showcasing the 10 guiding principles of Swarnadhra Vision 2047. The AP State Skill Development Corporation’s “Skilling Andhra” tableau won first place.

Among the uniformed contingents, the Indian Army contingent secured first place, followed by the Tamil Nadu State Police in second place. In the non-uniformed contingents, the AP Social Welfare Residential Schools contingent took first place, while the NCC Boys earned second place.