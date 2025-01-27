Siddhanta Pandita Sabha Confirms Uttarayana begins on December 21

VIJAYAWADA: Under the divine guidance of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Seer Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Mahaswami, a Siddhanta Pandita Sabha on ‘Uttarayana Arambha Nirupanam’ was held on January 25 and 26 at Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in Kolanukonda. The assembly unanimously confirmed that Uttarayana begins on December 21, in alignment with both scientific and scriptural evidence.

The Sabha commenced with an online discourse by Amritananda Saraswati Swami from Kashi, who offered valuable insights to set the tone for the discussions. Presiding over the event, Kanchipuram Asthana Siddhanti Vijaya Subrahmanyam Siddhanti clarified the distinction between Uttarayana and Makara Sankranti. He explained that while Uttarayana begins on December 21 or 22, Makara Sankranti varies according to celestial shifts. Historically coinciding, the two events have now diverged, with Sankranti currently observed on January 14 and set to shift further in the coming years.

Scholars emphasised the significance of observing pilgrimages and charitable acts on both Uttarayana and Makara Sankranti days, as per Dharma Shastras.

TTD Siddhanti Tangirala Varu, Pidaparthi Subrahmanya Siddhanti and others attended the meeting.