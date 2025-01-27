SRM University- Andhra Pradesh celebrates Republic Day, honors Jyotika Sri Dandi and announces sports scholarships

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP commemorated India’s 76th Republic Day with grandeur at its campus, marked by patriotism and celebration of achievements in sports and education.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora unfurled the national flag in the presence of Registrar Dr. R Premkumar, university officials, faculty, staff, and students. A parade by the university’s security staff added to the occasion’s ceremonial splendour. Highlighting the event was the felicitation of Jyotika Sri Dandi, a student of Easwari School of Liberal Arts and a member of the Indian Women’s 4x400m Relay team for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The university honoured her with a reward cheque of Rs 20 lakh for her remarkable achievements in athletics. Expressing her gratitude, Jyotika said, “SRM University-AP provided immense support for my academics with scholarships and resources for training. I am confident that in 10 years, this institution will be home to India’s finest athletes and academicians.”

Pro-Chancellor Dr. P Sathyanarayanan announced a sanction of Rs 70 lakh to reward students who have excelled in national and inter-university sports championships. Cash prizes ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1,00,000 were awarded to student-athletes for their outstanding performances.