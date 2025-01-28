CM Chandrababu Naidu lays emphasis on ‘People First’ policy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed government officials and employees to prioritise public feedback and expectations, following the ‘people first’ policy, while discharging their duties.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu reviewed public feedback on the functioning of various government departments. Making it clear that the voice of the beneficiaries is the final measure of success regardless of any contrary opinions, the Chief Minister said, “The feedback I receive from the ground level will be the deciding factor.”

While expressing satisfaction over the positive feedback received from beneficiaries regarding the performance of certain departments, Naidu appreciated the heads and officers of these wings for adopting best practices. However, he expressed concern over some departments which failed to achieve the expected results over the past seven months and instructed officials to conduct in-depth studies to identify the causes and implement corrective measures.