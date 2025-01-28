CM Chandrababu Naidu lays emphasis on ‘People First’ policy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed government officials and employees to prioritise public feedback and expectations, following the ‘people first’ policy, while discharging their duties.
During a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu reviewed public feedback on the functioning of various government departments. Making it clear that the voice of the beneficiaries is the final measure of success regardless of any contrary opinions, the Chief Minister said, “The feedback I receive from the ground level will be the deciding factor.”
While expressing satisfaction over the positive feedback received from beneficiaries regarding the performance of certain departments, Naidu appreciated the heads and officers of these wings for adopting best practices. However, he expressed concern over some departments which failed to achieve the expected results over the past seven months and instructed officials to conduct in-depth studies to identify the causes and implement corrective measures.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who held the review following a survey on 10 key issues, stressed the need to accelerate services and improve the quality of services. He also warned that even a hint of corruption in the distribution of schemes to beneficiaries would not be tolerated.
Presenting the survey results, officials revealed that 90.2% of beneficiaries were satisfied with pension distribution, which is delivered to homes on the 1st of every month. Additionally, 87.48% were pleased with the conduct of pension distributors, although 15.6% of pensioners reported instances of corruption in some areas.
Regarding Anna Canteens, 91% of beneficiaries were satisfied with food quality, 82% with maintenance, and 84% with timely food distribution. In the paddy procurement system, 89.92% of farmers expressed satisfaction, although 30% were dissatisfied with the supply of gunny bags. Moreover, 84% of farmers were content with the reasonable prices offered for their products.
The Chief Minister urged officials to take steps to improve satisfaction levels in sand and fertiliser supplies. While 78% of people were happy with the sand supply, Naidu believed the system of free sand should be expanded, aiming for 100% satisfaction.
63% of people unhappy with amenities at RTC bus stands
In a recent survey on Darshans at seven temples across the state, 70% of devotees expressed satisfaction with the services provided. While 81% were content with the Prasadams offered, 37% voiced dissatisfaction over accommodation facilities at the temples. On public transportation, 88% of people felt that travelling in RTC buses was safe, but 27% were dissatisfied with the timeliness of bus arrivals, and 63% expressed dissatisfaction with the infrastructure at RTC bus stands.
Regarding the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, 90% of beneficiaries were satisfied with hospital admissions under the programme, and 87% appreciated the facilities extended. However, 65% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the availability of doctors and staff in government hospitals, while 37% raised concerns about corruption in these facilities.
The survey also revealed that only 48% of beneficiaries under the Deepam 2 scheme received the LPG cylinder subsidy within 48 hours.