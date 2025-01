VIJAYAWADA: Putting an end to the ongoing political debate over his elevation to the Deputy Chief Minister post, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh made it clear that he has no such aspirations.

“I will continue to work as a TDP activist, and the Deputy CM post is not needed to me,” Lokesh said, while speaking to media in Vizag on Monday.

Expressing his willingness to discharge whatever responsibility given to him by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh said he will make every effort to further strengthen the party. “I will discharge every responsibility entrusted to me by the party with discipline,” he averred.