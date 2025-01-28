Eight MoUs worth Rs 1,217 crore signed to boost tourism

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Regional Tourism Investors Summit 2025 witnessed the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1,217 crore on Monday. The investments aim to bolster tourism infrastructure across the State, creating 825 hotel rooms, and generating over 2,500 jobs.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh presided over the event held at Hotel Novotel, in which over 150 investors and industry leaders participated. The projects will span key tourism hubs, including Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Amaravati, and Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Among the notable projects are luxury resorts, cruise hubs, and convention centres by prominent investors such as Atmosphere Hospitality Private Limited, Ripple and Company, and Dolphin Ocean Cruises.