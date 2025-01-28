Eight MoUs worth Rs 1,217 crore signed to boost tourism

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Regional Tourism Investors Summit 2025 witnessed the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1,217 crore on Monday. The investments aim to bolster tourism infrastructure across the State, creating 825 hotel rooms, and generating over 2,500 jobs.
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh presided over the event held at Hotel Novotel, in which over 150 investors and industry leaders participated. The projects will span key tourism hubs, including Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Amaravati, and Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Among the notable projects are luxury resorts, cruise hubs, and convention centres by prominent investors such as Atmosphere Hospitality Private Limited, Ripple and Company, and Dolphin Ocean Cruises.
One of the standout projects includes a luxury cruise hub at Visakhapatnam Port, spearheaded by Dolphin Ocean Cruises, and a destination wedding convention centre planned in Alluri Sitarama Raju district by Ripples and Company.
Explaining the State’s objectives, Durgesh said, “We aim to develop 50,000 hotel rooms across Andhra Pradesh within the next five years. Today’s MoUs are a significant step towards achieving this vision, enhancing the State’s capacity to attract tourists and investors.” Highlighting the new Tourism Policy 2025-29, he reiterated the State government’s commitment to expediting project approvals through a single-window clearance system. Tourism Secretary Ajay Jain emphasised the importance of the sector in driving the State’s economy.
“With these MoUs, Andhra Pradesh is positioned to become a top tourism destination, leveraging its natural beauty and strategic location,” he said. APTDC Chairman Nukasani Balaji and Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR presented the unique tourism potential of their respective districts, encouraging further investments.
The event saw the unveiling of the brochure for the Araku ‘Chali’ Festival, scheduled from January 31 to February 2, 2025. The festival is expected to draw significant tourist attention to the picturesque Araku Valley.
Three panel discussions were held covering topics of Araku Coffee, Destination Weddings & MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), and Adventure Tourism. Industry leaders and others attended the summit.