Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributes bicycles to girls

GUNTUR: In a bid to support education for rural students, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed bicycles to underprivileged girls from Addanki constituency. The initiative, funded personally by the Minister with support from the Netherlands Rotary Club and other donors, benefited girls from classes 8 and 9 at the Addanki Government School.
Speaking at the event held on the school, Gottipati highlighted the challenges faced by students in Prakasam district, one of the State’s most backward regions. He emphasised that no child’s education should suffer due to transportation issues or lack of resources.
He announced plans to extend the initiative to girls in over 40 government schools across the constituency, with bicycles for students in classes 6 and 7 to be distributed within 20 days. Pledging to address the need for 10,000 bicycles, he assured that they would be provided within a year at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, with continued donor support.