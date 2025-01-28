Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributes bicycles to girls

GUNTUR: In a bid to support education for rural students, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed bicycles to underprivileged girls from Addanki constituency. The initiative, funded personally by the Minister with support from the Netherlands Rotary Club and other donors, benefited girls from classes 8 and 9 at the Addanki Government School.

Speaking at the event held on the school, Gottipati highlighted the challenges faced by students in Prakasam district, one of the State’s most backward regions. He emphasised that no child’s education should suffer due to transportation issues or lack of resources.