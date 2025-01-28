Minister Nadendla launches padayatra to resolve public issues in Tenali

GUNTUR: Minister for Civil Supplies, Food, and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar launched a Padayatra in the Tenali constituency on Monday to ensure transparent governance. Visiting Wards 1 and 2 in Itanagar, he interacted with the public to address grievances and evaluate the implementation of welfare schemes.

During his visit to NSSM Municipal High School, students raised various concerns, prompting the Minister to direct officials to resolve them immediately.

He stated the Padayatra aims to identify issues like sanitation, road construction, and street lighting while assessing government welfare programmes. He noted complaints about the removal of names from the monthly pension scheme under the previous government and criticised the YSRCP regime for neglecting lands worth `530 crore earmarked for housing the poor. Announcing new initiatives, he revealed that the `1.3 crore Speakers Park and another park near the water tank will open by summer.