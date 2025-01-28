New land registration charges from Feb 1, no change in Amaravati villages

However, the reasons for not raising registration charges in the 29 villages of the capital region were not disclosed. Sources suggest the decision aims to stimulate land transactions and benefit farmers who contributed land to the capital city.

It is important to note that during the previous YSRCP regime, land transactions and registrations were at their lowest, partly due to uncertainty about Amaravati’s status as the capital.

The revenue minister further stated that in areas where registration charges exceed the market value of land, those charges would be reduced.

Minister Satya Prasad reiterated the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to addressing land scams, vowing to take action against those who encroached upon land belonging to the poor during the previous YSRCP regime.