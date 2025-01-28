TCS to begin operations in Visakhapatnam in three months

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will commence operations in Visakhapatnam within 90 days.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Lokesh stated that TCS would initially operate from a temporary facility as it will take 2-3 years to construct a permanent office. Subsidies and land allocation for the IT giant will be expedited, he added. Lokesh reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to creating five lakh IT jobs in Visakhapatnam over the next five years.

He emphasised the importance of innovations like artificial intelligence, deep tech, and big data in driving the IT sector forward. Support for start-ups will be facilitated through initiatives like the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, the minister said.

The minister mentioned upcoming discussions with Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu regarding the development of the Payakaraopeta-Tuni airport. He also announced that the Rishikonda buildings would be open to the public within three months.