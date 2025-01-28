TCS to begin operations in Visakhapatnam in three months

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will commence operations in Visakhapatnam within 90 days.
Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Lokesh stated that TCS would initially operate from a temporary facility as it will take 2-3 years to construct a permanent office. Subsidies and land allocation for the IT giant will be expedited, he added. Lokesh reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to creating five lakh IT jobs in Visakhapatnam over the next five years.
He emphasised the importance of innovations like artificial intelligence, deep tech, and big data in driving the IT sector forward. Support for start-ups will be facilitated through initiatives like the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, the minister said.
The minister mentioned upcoming discussions with Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu regarding the development of the Payakaraopeta-Tuni airport. He also announced that the Rishikonda buildings would be open to the public within three months.
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will not be privatised: Lokesh
Lokesh reiterated the State government’s stance on protecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation, despite privatisation trends across the country. Marking the second anniversary of his Yuvagalam Padayatra, Lokesh pledged to fulfil every promise made to various sections of people during the campaign.
Lokesh was in Visakhapatnam to attend court proceedings related to a defamation case he filed against Sakshi newspaper for publishing defamatory articles about him. He highlighted his transparency, stating that he personally bore all expenses for his visit, including water bottles, without using government funds.
The IT minister demanded former minister Amarnath provide details of the investments he had brought from Davos. Highlighting the achievements of the previous TDP-led government, he said investments worth Rs 6.33 lakh crore, creating over 4.1 lakh jobs, were secured within six months.
The minister emphasised that a stable government is crucial to instil confidence among investors. He shared that a globally renowned industrialist had faced challenges meeting the previous CM but is now ready to invest in the State.
Lokesh also mentioned that permissions and land allocations for ArcelorMittal have been completed, and the firm is expected to begin operations within six to seven months.