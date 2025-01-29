CPI national executive meet in Visakhapatnam on January 30, 31

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Executive Meeting of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will be held in Visakhapatnam on January 30 and 31. Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, CPI State Assistant Secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy informed that party leaders across the country will participate in the meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the government at Union and State levels as well as to chart the future course of action.

As part of the CPI Centenary celebrations, a seminar titled, ‘CPI’s Role in Modern India’s Development and Future Challenges’, will be organised at the Public Library in Visakhapatnam on January 29 at 5 pm.

CPI National General Secretary D Raja will address the seminar, calling for a thorough inquiry into corruption allegations against YSRCP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. Murthy demanded the State government initiate a probe by a sitting High Court judge, asserting that Vijayasai’s alleged corrupt practices have tarnished Visakhapatnam’s reputation. Recalling BJP State President Purandeswari’s letter to the Supreme Court regarding allegations on Vijayasai, Murthy questioned why the NDA government, even after seven months in power, has failed to act.