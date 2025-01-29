Evolve plans to put FiberNet on growth track: R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy
VIJAYAWADA: Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure and Investment Minister BC Janardhan Reddy asserted that the TDP-led NDA government is making every effort to turn the debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) into a profit-making entity.
Janardhan Reddy held a review meeting with the officials concerned on Tuesday to address the ongoing issues at APSFL and to discuss measures for improvement.
During the meeting, Minister Janardhan Reddy urged officials to take necessary steps to boost revenue and implement the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which include expanding the number of FiberNet connections to one crore.
“The officials were also instructed to enforce the recruitment process strictly. Appointments made during the previous YSRCP regime were irregular and did not follow proper procedures,” the minister said.
The minister also addressed operational challenges, urging officials to formulate plans for providing TV and broadband services. He highlighted the potential for expanding Fibernet services across public sector organisations, as well as in education, employment, health, agriculture, and industries.
“The YSRCP government neglected the organisation, using FiberNet as their personal property. We are working to restore the organisation’s credibility by offering dependable, high-quality services and researching the best practices to compete with private operators. Necessary legal action will be taken against those responsible for causing losses,” Reddy added.
Infrastructure and Investment Secretary Dr N Yuvraj, APSFL Chairman GV Reddy, MD K Dinesh Kumar, and other officials were present at the meeting.