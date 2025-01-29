Evolve plans to put FiberNet on growth track: R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure and Investment Minister BC Janardhan Reddy asserted that the TDP-led NDA government is making every effort to turn the debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) into a profit-making entity.

Janardhan Reddy held a review meeting with the officials concerned on Tuesday to address the ongoing issues at APSFL and to discuss measures for improvement.

During the meeting, Minister Janardhan Reddy urged officials to take necessary steps to boost revenue and implement the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which include expanding the number of FiberNet connections to one crore.