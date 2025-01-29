MP Kesineni Sivanath urges citizens to utilise PM Surya Garh scheme

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and MP Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday called on citizens to benefit from the PM Suryagarh scheme, aimed at reducing electricity bills and promoting solar energy. Speaking at an awareness rally, Sivanath urged immediate registration for solar panel installations to avail subsidies and long-term savings.

The rally, organised to promote awareness about the scheme, began at Patamata NTR Circle and concluded at Guru Nanak Colony. Sivanath, along with Lakshmisha, visited a house in Guru Nanak Colony where solar panels had been installed and congratulated the beneficiary, Manna Naga Bhaskaramba, for adopting solar energy.