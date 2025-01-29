MP Kesineni Sivanath urges citizens to utilise PM Surya Garh scheme

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and MP Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday called on citizens to benefit from the PM Suryagarh scheme, aimed at reducing electricity bills and promoting solar energy. Speaking at an awareness rally, Sivanath urged immediate registration for solar panel installations to avail subsidies and long-term savings.
The rally, organised to promote awareness about the scheme, began at Patamata NTR Circle and concluded at Guru Nanak Colony. Sivanath, along with Lakshmisha, visited a house in Guru Nanak Colony where solar panels had been installed and congratulated the beneficiary, Manna Naga Bhaskaramba, for adopting solar energy.
Explaining the scheme, Sivanath said, “Under the central government’s initiative, households can install 3 kW solar panels worth Rs 2 lakh, with a subsidy of Rs 78,000. The remaining amount can be financed through low-interest loans. Beneficiaries can generate up to 300 units per month, enjoy free electricity for 20 years, and sell surplus power back to the grid for additional income.”
Lakshmisha highlighted the district’s efforts to lead in solar adoption, stating, “Under the Suryagarh scheme, solar panels will be installed in 2 lakh homes across the district. So far, 70,000 beneficiaries have registered, and 800 have applied for loans, with over 700 paying the initial 10% contribution. Loans will be sanctioned promptly to ensure beneficiaries start saving on their electricity bills.”
The Collector urged women from self-help groups and the general public to actively participate in building an eco-friendly, pollution-free society. He added, “Savings from reduced electricity bills can be used to repay loans, making the solar system a cost-free investment in the long term.”
Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanchandra, Additional Commissioner Dr D Chandrasekhar, Zonal Commissioner Prabhudas, DRDA PD K Srinivas Rao, Transco SE A Muralimohan, Corporator Chennupati Usharani, local leaders, and public representatives also participated in the rally, pledging support for the scheme.
Citizens interested in the PM Suryagarh scheme are encouraged to register and apply for loans to contribute to a greener and self-reliant future.