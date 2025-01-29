Police destroy ganja worth Rs 18 crore

The process was conducted under the supervision of senior officials, including Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, EAGLE Task Force Inspector General (IGP) Ake Ravi Krishna, Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Gopinath Jatti, Anakapalle District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha, and Alluri Sitarama Raju District SP Amit Bardar.

A total of 34,418.96 kg of ganja and 39.4 litres of hashish oil, linked to 459 cases, were destroyed. In connection with these cases, 1,304 individuals were arrested, including 871 from Andhra Pradesh and 433 from other States. The arrested included 225 sources, 233 destination operators, 530 transporters, 65 consumers, and 251 peddlers.

In 2024 alone, the police registered 162 ganja cases, arresting 423 individuals and seizing 7,442.43 kg of ganja along with 112 vehicles. Additionally, 145 absconders in previous NDPS cases were also apprehended.