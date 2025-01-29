Police destroy ganja worth Rs 18 crore

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major anti-drug operation, Anakapalle district police incinerated 34,418.96 kg of seized ganja worth Rs 18 crore at the Coastal Waste Management Project (Incinerator) in Thanam village, Parawada mandal, on Tuesday.
The seized contraband, linked to multiple cases registered between 2022 and 2024, was destroyed following protocols outlined in the Ministry of Finance’s notification dated December 23, 2022.
The process was conducted under the supervision of senior officials, including Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, EAGLE Task Force Inspector General (IGP) Ake Ravi Krishna, Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Gopinath Jatti, Anakapalle District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha, and Alluri Sitarama Raju District SP Amit Bardar.
A total of 34,418.96 kg of ganja and 39.4 litres of hashish oil, linked to 459 cases, were destroyed. In connection with these cases, 1,304 individuals were arrested, including 871 from Andhra Pradesh and 433 from other States. The arrested included 225 sources, 233 destination operators, 530 transporters, 65 consumers, and 251 peddlers.
In 2024 alone, the police registered 162 ganja cases, arresting 423 individuals and seizing 7,442.43 kg of ganja along with 112 vehicles. Additionally, 145 absconders in previous NDPS cases were also apprehended.
SP Tuhin Sinha highlighted the establishment of five permanent check posts and 24 dynamic check posts along key transportation routes, equipped with CCTV cameras and dog squads. Check posts at Thatiparthi, Downuru, Konam, Bheemavaram, and Sri Ramapuram are operational round-the-clock. Drones are deployed to monitor foot routes, while sniffer dogs Bunny and Rita assist at bus stands and railway stations. Notices were issued to 61 lodges and 76 transporters. To tackle drug abuse, the police launched the awareness program ‘Sankalpam,’ covering 360 schools and 156 colleges. Anti-drug committees were formed in 136 colleges, and awareness campaigns were conducted through mobile units, hoardings, and posters. A helpline WhatsApp number, 9392918196, was launched for reporting drug-related issues.
Efforts to curb illegal activities led to the seizure of properties acquired through drug trade proceeds. In one instance, 15.36 acres of land worth Rs 62.8 lakh owned by Padala Nageswara Rao was confiscated. In 2024, 15 NDPS cases resulted in the conviction of 26 individuals, with sentences ranging from 5 to 20 years.
DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao reaffirmed the state’s commitment to combating ganja-related activities, praising drone-based surveillance in Paderu that reduced cultivation from thousands of acres to under 100 acres. He urged citizens to report drug activities, assuring confidentiality and highlighting cooperation with Odisha and Telangana police to dismantle drug networks.