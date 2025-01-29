Strive for betterment of postal department: Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the financial challenges faced by the postal department, which generates an income of Rs 13,000 crore against an expenditure of Rs 35,000 crore. He urged the staff to work towards the financial betterment of the department by utilising available resources. To gain insights into the department’s ground-level operations, the union minister recorded the opinions and suggestions of the staff, while residents also shared their views on improving postal services.

AP Circle CPMG K Prakash, Postmaster General DSVR Murthy, Superintendent of Post Offices Yalamandaiah, and TDP leaders were present among others.