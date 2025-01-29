Vijayawada’s Pakistan Colony renamed as Bhagiratha

VIJAYAWADA: The colony formerly known as Pakistan Colony, located in Vijayawada’s Payakapuram area, Urban Division 62, has officially been renamed Bhagiratha Colony.
The renaming followed the State government’s intervention to address long-standing concerns over the negative perception associated with the previous name.
The exact origins of the name remain unclear, though it had long been part of municipal records.
NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha confirmed that the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) council approved the name change, and subsequent orders were issued. About 60 of the colony’s 270 residents have already updated their Aadhaar addresses to reflect the change.
The renaming was driven by petitions from local representatives, the State Sagar Rajput Seva Samiti, and residents who sought to eliminate years of hardships linked to the name. The colony’s name is believed to trace back to the 1971 Indo-Pak war, during which India supported East Bengal (now Bangladesh). Unverified accounts suggest that some refugees from East Bengal settled in Vijayawada, leading to the controversial naming of the colony.
Residents have faced significant challenges over the years due to the stigma associated with the name.
Senior resident Sajja Sitaramaiah shared that students often encountered difficulties with passport applications, visa interviews, and job opportunities. The name change, he said, had brought immense relief and joy to the community.
To facilitate address updates, three special Aadhaar centers were established, ensuring smooth coordination among municipal officials, village ward secretariats, and revenue departments. Collector Lakshmisha urged remaining residents to complete the process soon.
Despite the positive step, CPM State Executive Committee member Ch Baburao pointed out that simply renaming the colony would not resolve its deeper issues.
He stressed the need for regularising housing and issuing pattas to improve living conditions and provide long-term solutions for residents.