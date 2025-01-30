Andhra Etikoppaka tableau gets third prize

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh’s tableau, showcasing the world-famous ‘Etikoppaka Bommalu’ (eco-friendly wooden toys), bagged the prestigious third price in jury category during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2025. This recognition, announced by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, marks the State’s first such honour in 30 years.

The award-winning tableau highlighted the 400-year-old traditional art form from Etikoppaka, earning widespread appreciation and social media praise. Designed by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, the tableau aimed to promote the State’s handlooms and handicrafts globally while authentically representing its rich cultural heritage.

The front of the tableau featured a statue of Lord Ganesha, while the rear showcased Lord Venkateswara. Traditional elements such as the iconic Bobbili Veena and intricate Telugu jewelry further adorned the display. A specially composed song played during its movement resonated deeply with audiences, enhancing the tableau’s cultural impact.

Kiran Kumar, Joint Director of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, described the effort behind the tableau’s creation. “Etikoppaka toys are not just toys but handcrafted treasures. Our team paid meticulous attention to every detail, from design to colour combinations. We are thrilled to have received this award,” he said.