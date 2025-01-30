Andhra Etikoppaka tableau gets third prize
GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh’s tableau, showcasing the world-famous ‘Etikoppaka Bommalu’ (eco-friendly wooden toys), bagged the prestigious third price in jury category during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2025. This recognition, announced by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, marks the State’s first such honour in 30 years.
The award-winning tableau highlighted the 400-year-old traditional art form from Etikoppaka, earning widespread appreciation and social media praise. Designed by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, the tableau aimed to promote the State’s handlooms and handicrafts globally while authentically representing its rich cultural heritage.
The front of the tableau featured a statue of Lord Ganesha, while the rear showcased Lord Venkateswara. Traditional elements such as the iconic Bobbili Veena and intricate Telugu jewelry further adorned the display. A specially composed song played during its movement resonated deeply with audiences, enhancing the tableau’s cultural impact.
Kiran Kumar, Joint Director of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, described the effort behind the tableau’s creation. “Etikoppaka toys are not just toys but handcrafted treasures. Our team paid meticulous attention to every detail, from design to colour combinations. We are thrilled to have received this award,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan shared his joy on social media platform X, expressing pride in the tableau’s success. “I am delighted that the Etikoppaka toys tableau representing Andhra Pradesh secured third place and received the Jury Award at the Republic Day parade. Since the NDA government came to power, we have taken several measures to promote Etikoppaka dolls, including supporting Ankudu wood cultivation and using these toys as official mementos.” He also extended special thanks to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for selecting and showcasing the tableau this year.
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh hailed the recognition, calling Etikoppaka toys a living testament to AP’s cultural heritage. “The tableau captivated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and millions of viewers worldwide,” Durgesh noted. He emphasised the coalition government’s commitment to promoting the state’s rich handicrafts and extended congratulations to the team that designed the tableau and the artists who performed during the parade. Local MP CM Ramesh acknowledged the cultural and artistic significance of Etikoppaka toys, describing them as symbols of beauty and the spirit of the people of Ankapalle. He lauded artist Gorasa Santhosh for designing a tableau that beautifully captured India’s cultural essence and thanked the public for their support in helping Andhra Pradesh secure the third prize.