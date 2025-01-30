Andhra Government appoints Harish Kumar Gupta as new DGP

VIJAYAWADA: With Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao set to retire on January 31, the State government has appointed 1992-batch IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police (DGP). He has been given full additional charge as DGP.

However, Rao will continue to serve as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC for one more year.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Rao was appointed as the Head of Police Force (HoPF) on June 20, 2024 after the TDP-led NDA government assumed office.

Gupta will take charge from Rao on Friday. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued orders on Wednesday, directing officials to make arrangements.

A farewell parade will be held for the outgoing DGP. This marks the second time Gupta has been appointed DGP.

Previously, the Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed him to the post on May 6, 2024, replacing KV Rajendranath Reddy after complaints of alleged irregularities and bias in election duties.

Currently serving as the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, he has only seven months of service remaining before his retirement in August.