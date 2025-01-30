Andhra White Baryte mines lease order stalled

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra said the execution order related to issuing the white baryte mines lease in Vemula mandal of Pulivendula Assembly constituency to YS Venkata Reddy on January 15, 2025 was stalled.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Kollu said an in depth inquiry will be conducted into the issue, and disciplinary action will be initiated against the officials responsible for leasing out the mines.

The Director of Mines issued the lease order related to the white baryte mines on January 15, 2025 using his discretionary powers. In fact, the baryte mine lease order to Venkata Reddy, a relative of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was issued without taking it to the notice of the Mines Minister, the release read.

“Sanction of mining leases is the discretionary power of Director of Mines and Geology. However, it was found that the lease of the baryte mines was sanctioned in violation of the rules,” Kollu said, adding that the preliminary probe revealed that the file was moved quickly through a circular issued by a senior official, who was close to former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, and who was appointed during the previous regime, and continuing in the same position in the current government. After identifying the deviations, oral orders were issued stalling the execution order, he added.