APMC reaffirms commitment to NMC norms for FMGs’ registration

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) reiterated its adherence to National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines for granting Permanent Registration (PR) to Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who completed part of their MBBS courses online during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Wednesday, the Assistant Registrar of APMC issued a statement addressing FMG protests held the previous day. APMC clarified that according to NMC guidelines issued on November 22, 2023, FMGs who completed their final year online must undergo two years of internship—one year of clinical clerkship and one year of internship.