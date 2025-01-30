CM Naidu’s claim on Andhra’s fiscal status false, says YSRCP leader Kakani

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy denounced the ‘false and manipulative claims’ made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pertaining to the State’s financial status.

Kakani said Naidu’s PowerPoint presentation on Fiscal Health Index 2025 released by NITI Aayog for the financial year 2022-23 pertaining to Debt Sustainability of AP, riddled with selective comparisons and misinformation, deliberately aimed at misleading the public. By isolating data from a single financial year, and ignoring broader fiscal realities, Naidu attempted to create a distorted narrative that failed to acknowledge the YSRCP regime’s sustained efforts in maintaining fiscal prudence, increasing capital investments, and stabilising the State revenues despite unprecedented challenges, he said.

Referring to Naidu’s claim that capital expenditure under the YSRCP rule had declined. Kakani said as per the CAG report, the average capital expenditure during 2019-24 stood at Rs 15,632.86 crore, surpassing Rs 13,860.60 crore recorded during the TDP regime (2014-19)

Naidu’s comparison of only 2018-19 (TDP) with 2022-23 (YSRCP) conveniently ignored the fact that capital expenditure fluctuates yearly.