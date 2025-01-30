Delay in Nallamala - Seshachalam corridor project poses grave threat to leopards, tigers

NELLORE: The prolonged delay in creating a crucial wildlife corridor linking the Nallamala and Seshachalam forests has led to another tragic incident where a leopard was fatally struck by a vehicle near the proposed corridor site.

This recent hit-and-run case underscores the pressing need for safe animal crossings to protect wildlife from increasing road accidents.

The corridor, envisioned as a vital route for wild animals, including tigers, leopards, and deer, was designed to provide seamless connectivity between the two forests.

However, bureaucratic delays and lack of funding have left the project in limbo, forcing wildlife to venture onto highways and human settlements in search of food and water.

Wildlife casualties have become distressingly frequent. In March and January 2022, three leopards died in separate accidents on National Highway 565. Numerous incidents involving deer and wild boars have also been reported, with a deer being the most recent victim near Bujabuja Nellore. In June 2022, another leopard was severely injured in a road accident.

Speaking on the issue, a senior forest official said, “We have already submitted proposals for underpasses on national highways. To support wildlife during the summer, we have established water pits and are installing warning boards. Once the underpasses are completed, wildlife accidents will decrease significantly.”

The corridor’s development is crucial not only for wildlife safety but also for biodiversity conservation. Tigers occasionally travel from Nallamala to Seshachalam but return due to the lack of continuous forest cover. The absence of the corridor has hindered potential reintroductions of tigers and put other species at risk.