HRD Centre to improve cops’ technical skills

The centre will begin operations with 30 computers, with plans for further expansion as the programme develops. The HRD Centre is expected to significantly enhance the overall performance of the Guntur Police, focusing on efficiency, skill development, and improved service delivery to the public.

Lauding the initiative, the IG said, “With the ever-growing influence of modern technology, it is crucial to develop skills within the police department. The plan to enhance the technical proficiency and language skills of police personnel, thereby improving work efficiency at police stations, is commendable.”

SP Satish, “The centre will offer training for police personnel, equipping them with the technical and linguistic skills necessary to better serve the public. We have a team of highly educated officers, and this centre will further enhance their capabilities.”