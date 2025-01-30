In-laws booked for forcing minor into prostitution in Andhra

KAKINADA: Peddapuram police on Wednesday registered a case against a family for allegedly forcing a 17-year-old girl into prostitution and abusing her.

The accused were identified as the victim’s mother-in-law, Neelima; her husband, Chandu, and other family members from NTR Colony in Anakapalle.

According to Peddapuram DSP Sri Hari Raju, Chandu lured the minor girl, a native of Anakapalle district, under the pretext of love.

The girl had eloped with Chandu four months ago. Her parents lodged a missing complaint at Anakapalle police station. Upon tracing her to Peddapuram, they discovered after she had married Chandu. They then filed a complaint at Peddapuram police station, alleging that their minor daughter had been kidnapped. She was left in Neelima’s house, where she was forced into prostitution.

The girl’s health deteriorated on December 28, and she developed severe psychological distress. Sources revealed that Neelima forced her to consume various pills, leaving her unconscious and unable to move her hands and legs. Her parents took her to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) and later shifted her to their home in Anakapalle on January 10.

Doctors there recommended transferring her to VIMS Hospital in Visakhapatnam, where she has been undergoing treatment, though her condition remains critical. Her parents accused Peddapuram police of negligence in handling the case. Following these allegations, Peddapuram DSP and police registered a case and initiated action to arrest Neelima and her family members.