IT Minister Lokesh blames YSRCP government for significant learning gaps
VIJAYAWADA: Human Resource Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has held the previous YSRCP government responsible for the significant learning gaps among students in Andhra Pradesh, as revealed by the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER).
He said the survey exposed the decline in education standards during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Lokesh claimed that while the previous administration spent hundreds of crores on publicity, it failed to take even the most basic steps to improve educational standards.
In a post on X, Lokesh stated that the findings reaffirmed that the quality of education, which had remained intact until 2018, deteriorated under the YSRCP regime.
He attributed this decline to arbitrary policies that led to school closures, poor attendance, and a lack of basic infrastructure such as drinking water and toilets. He further highlighted that nearly half of Class VIII students struggle to read Class II books, underscoring the severity of the learning gap.
The HRC Minister emphasised that, over the past seven months, his government has made significant strides in revitalising the ailing education system. He noted that several meetings have been held with officials to assess the situation on the ground and implement necessary reforms.
“Efforts are underway to collect accurate student enrolment data, design a curriculum aligned with modern educational needs, and introduce value-based learning,” he explained.
Additionally, he promised to improve sports facilities, school infrastructure, and address teachers’ concerns.
Lokesh also announced plans to develop the “Andhra Pradesh Model of School Education,” aimed at bringing about radical reforms in the sector.