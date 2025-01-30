IT Minister Lokesh blames YSRCP government for significant learning gaps

VIJAYAWADA: Human Resource Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has held the previous YSRCP government responsible for the significant learning gaps among students in Andhra Pradesh, as revealed by the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER).

He said the survey exposed the decline in education standards during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Lokesh claimed that while the previous administration spent hundreds of crores on publicity, it failed to take even the most basic steps to improve educational standards.

In a post on X, Lokesh stated that the findings reaffirmed that the quality of education, which had remained intact until 2018, deteriorated under the YSRCP regime.