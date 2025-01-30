Probe ordered into encroachment of forest land by Former minister Peddireddy in Chittoor

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) K Pawan Kalyan has ordered a probe into the alleged encroachment of forest land by former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his family members at Mangampet village in Chittoor district.

Holding a review meeting on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) to investigate the matter on a priority basis, and submit a report at the earliest. It was alleged that the former minister encroached the land and destroyed the forest area, besides tampering with land records.

Denying the charge, Peddireddy asserted that the 75.76 acres of land in question was legally purchased by his family in 2001 with all required clearances. Accusing a media house of spreading falsehood, the senior YSRCP leader said he is planning to file a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against it.

Peddireddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of using his ‘friendly media’ to attack his political opponents. The former minister also lashed out at Pawan Kalyan for levelling baseless allegations against him that he exported red sanders to Nepal.