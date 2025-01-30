Ready railway projects DPRs to get approvals: MP Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: MP Kesineni Sivanath has urged swift preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to expedite railway projects and development works for public welfare. Speaking at a coordination meeting with District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil on Wednesday, Sivanath emphasised the urgency of securing necessary approvals for railway and infrastructure projects in Vijayawada.

The meeting, held at the District Collectorate focused on issues such as town planning, flood prevention, railway engineering, and sanitation. Sivanath called for the fast-tracking of DPRs for projects like underground drainage, desilting drains, and the Gunadala railway bridge, which experiences 180 openings a day. He added that the DPR for the Gunadala bridge had already been submitted to the Railway Board and promised efforts to expedite approval.

Sivanath also highlighted plans for major railway projects in the region, including satellite communication systems, a bullet train, and a metro line. He advocated for funds and permissions to develop Vijayawada as a railway hub.

The Collector Lakshmisha assured continued support for Budameru modernisation and stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to complete key projects.