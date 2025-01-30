Strengthen city bus services in Guntur: Union Minister Dr Pemmasani to officials

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, has instructed officials to prepare proposals for the operation of additional city buses in Guntur.

He chaired a review meeting with public representatives and officials on Wednesday to discuss traffic issues in the city. He highlighted that with Guntur’s rapid expansion, it is essential for officials to implement appropriate measures to improve public transport.

Dr Chandra Sekhar also directed Transport Department officials to prepare proposals for increasing private bus services and to ensure these are approved within the next two months.

Subsequently, he inspected the progress of the road under bridge (RUB) at Donka Road and instructed railway officials to complete the work within the designated timeframe.

The Union Minister later participated in a bike rally to raise awareness about traffic rules and road safety. During the rally, he urged commuters to wear helmets on two-wheelers and seat belts in four-wheelers.

He further emphasised that adherence to road safety regulations could significantly reduce the number of road accidents.Collector Nagalakshmi S and others were present.