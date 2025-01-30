TCS employee Anuhya’s father shocked by SC verdict

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court’s recent acquittal of Chandrabhan Sudan Sanap, the accused in the 2014 rape and murder case of TCS employee Esther Anuhya, has left her family in deep shock.
On January 16, 2014, Esther Anuhya, a techie from Machilipatnam, was found dead near Kanjur Marg in Mumbai.
Anuhya, who had just returned to Mumbai from a two-week holiday, arrived at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station early that morning.
She met Sanap, who pretended to offer her a ride to her hostel in Andheri. Instead, he took her to a secluded area near Kanjurmarg, where he raped and murdered her.
He then partially burnt her body and abandoned it in bushes off the Eastern Express Highway.
Her body was discovered by her family on January 14, 2014.
Sanap was initially convicted and sentenced to death by a special women’s court in Mumbai, and the Bombay High Court upheld the sentence.
However, he appealed to the Supreme Court, which, on January 28, acquitted him, ruling that the prosecution’s evidence was insufficient to sustain the conviction.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Esther Anuhya’s father, S Jonathan Prasad, expressed his shock and disappointment.
“We found solace when the women’s court convicted him, and the High Court upheld the verdict. But this verdict came as a complete shock. I am 70 years old and lack the strength to fight again,” Prasad said. “We will live with the memories of Anuhya,” he added.