TCS employee Anuhya’s father shocked by SC verdict

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court’s recent acquittal of Chandrabhan Sudan Sanap, the accused in the 2014 rape and murder case of TCS employee Esther Anuhya, has left her family in deep shock.

On January 16, 2014, Esther Anuhya, a techie from Machilipatnam, was found dead near Kanjur Marg in Mumbai.

Anuhya, who had just returned to Mumbai from a two-week holiday, arrived at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station early that morning.

She met Sanap, who pretended to offer her a ride to her hostel in Andheri. Instead, he took her to a secluded area near Kanjurmarg, where he raped and murdered her.