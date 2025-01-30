TDP MLA Gummanur Jayaram warns scribes, censured

ANANTAPUR: Guntakal TDP MLA Gummanur Jayaram has issued a stern warning to mediapersons, asserting that he does not care about media reports, and will take strict action if baseless allegations are published against him. Addressing the media, Jayaram said, “Write whatever you want. If I make a mistake, report it. But if you publish false allegations without evidence, I will not hesitate to take action.”

The MLA further warned that if mediapersons continued to publish controversies about him and his family, he would make them “lie on railway tracks.” Jayaram accused some media outlets of running an adverse campaign against him and his family. “Those making these allegations should provide proof. If they fail to do so, they will face severe consequences,” the MLA warned.

The TDP has disapproved the remarks made by Jayaram. TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao personally called up Jayaram to convey the party’s displeasure regarding the latter’s controversial statements. Palla emphasised that intimidating journalists does not align with the principles and values of the TDP. He firmly directed Jayaram not to repeat such ‘highhanded behaviour’ in the future, underscoring the importance of respecting the media. He reminded the MLA that the media is the fourth pillar of democracy, and must be treated with the utmost respect and dignity at all times.