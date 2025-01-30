WhatsApp governance: People set to get 161 key services on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to become the first State in the country to launch WhatsApp governance, offering 161 public services. HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will launch the initiative on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting at the State Secretariat to review the launch of WhatsApp governance. He emphasised that additional services will be made available in the second phase of the initiative.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the days of citizens going from pillar to post in government offices to secure certificates will come to an end with this new initiative.

However, he also cautioned against potential misuse of data by cyber criminals. He underscored the need to strengthen forensic and cyber security units to ensure that citizens’ personal information does not fall into the wrong hands.

Recalling that the State government had signed an agreement with Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, on October 22, 2024, the Chief Minister stated that WhatsApp governance will enable speedy delivery of public services, aligning with the administration’s goal of positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of technological innovation.

Earlier, officials gave a PowerPoint presentation to the Chief Minister on how citizens can access services via WhatsApp. Currently, services from various departments, including Endowments, Energy, APSRTC, Revenue, Anna Canteens, CMRF, and Municipal Administration, will be available on WhatsApp.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and other officials were present at the review meeting.