Action plan chalked out to bring Discoms out of the red

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar held a virtual meeting with his counterparts of Tamil Naidu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and discussed how to bail out the debt-ridden Discoms and transform them into profit-making units.

Following the directives of the Union Ministry of Energy, they held detailed discussions on reducing financial losses, improving revenue collection, and minimising additional expenses. A collective decision was taken to recover outstanding dues from various government departments.

The meeting also discussed the ways and means to promote PM Surya Ghar and KUSUM to bring down the burden on the Discoms. How best to utilise the subsidies being offered by the Centre for solar energy initiatives was also discussed.

Gottipati urged the Centre to increase the battery storage capacity, which will help enhance grid stability, and improve renewable energy utilisation.

He also appealed for an increase in grants for the Green Energy Corridor, enabling AP to effectively integrate and distribute renewable power.