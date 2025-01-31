After HRD Minister’s assurance, orders to reimburse fees issued in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders for the reimbursement of tuition fees (RTF) for the academic year 2024-25 following an assurance given by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh during his visit to Visakhapatnam.

This attains significance as the orders were issued at a time when the YSRCP geared up to stage ‘Fees Poru’ protest. The orders issued by S Satyanarayana, Secretary to the Government (FAC), approved financial allocation under various welfare and development corporations.

These allocations aim to ensure financial assistance for students from different communities under the EWS welfare schemes.

The total provision in the Budget Estimates 2024-25 for the Department of EWS Welfare stands at Rs 672.99 crore, with Rs 145.45 crore authorised for immediate disbursement. The allocations are distributed among different corporations to ensure the timely reimbursement of tuition fees.

The AP EBC Welfare and Development Corporation has a total provision of Rs 131.08 crore, with Rs 25.10 crore sanctioned now. The AP Reddy Welfare and Development Corporation has a provision of Rs 89.07 crore, and Rs 23.57 crore has been authorised. The AP Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation, with a provision of Rs 129.72 crore, has received a sanction of Rs 19.22 crore.

The AP Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation, which has the highest provision of Rs 243.42 crore, has been allocated Rs 70.07 crore. The AP Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation has a provision of Rs 10.91 crore, with Rs 2.24 crore sanctioned now. The AP Brahmin Welfare and Development Corporation has a provision of Rs 19.98 crore, with Rs 4.03 crore approved for release. The AP Arya Vysya Welfare and Development Corporation, with a provision of Rs 48.81 crore, has been allocated Rs 11.22 crore.