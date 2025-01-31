CPM State convention in Nellore from February 1

NELLORE: The 27th CPM State level convention will be held here from February 1 to 3 at VR College grounds during which the State issues will be discussed and a political resolution will be adopted.

State CPM secretary V Srinivasa Rao told reporters here on Thursday that the venue would be named after Sitaram Yechuri Nagar in the city and would deliberate on the election promises made by the coalition government, including Super Six. He reiterated the party’s strong opposition to the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and condemned the government for denying compensation to displaced families of the Polavaram project in Agency areas.

On the State capital issue, Srinivasa Rao emphasised the need for a clear policy and demanded that the Central Government allocate funds for developing the capital.

He accused the government of failing to implement any of its promises and questioned why Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu now claims lack of funds. He also criticised the State government’s push for digital governance, terming it “WhatsApp governance.”

He clarified that the CPM is not against online systems, but handing over governance to private corporations endangers the rights of 5.5 crore people of the State. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his stance on the situation of Indians in the US and take a stand instead of remaining silent. “The CPM strongly condemned recent remarks made by the Guntakal MLA against the media,” he said.