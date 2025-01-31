Kadapa ‘Raja-Rani Dolls’ seek marketing help

KADAPA: Artisans in Settigunta and Lakshmigaripalle, known for their intricate wooden Raja-Rani dolls, are seeking the State government support to preserve their century-old craft, much like the recognition given to Etikoppaka toys as a symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage. The local artisans are urging the State government to help them market their dolls nationally.

For decades, around 100 families of Settigunta and Lakshmigaripalle villages in the Railway Koduru region of the erstwhile Kadapa district have been crafting Raja-Rani wooden dolls and other intricately designed wooden toys that enjoy demand not only in the Telugu States but also in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation recently identified the region as a Raja-Rani Dolls Cluster, a decision welcomed by the artisans. Under the Government of India’s Ministry of MSME, cluster development programmes require the State government proposals for approval. Therefore, the State government submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by ITCOT National Technical Agency proposing a `6 crore budget for land development, building construction, and machinery.

The feasibility of the project is currently under review by SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), with field inspections expected in February. The project is likely to take shape by June-July, with 85% funding from the Centre and 15% from the State. Once approved, the initiative gives an impetus to the local toy-making industry through training programmes, necessary infrastructure and machinery to sustain the makers, thereby carrying on the intricate tradition.