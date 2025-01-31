Nara Lokesh directs ministers to ensure NDA victory in Graduate MLC polls

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh directed district in-charge ministers to ensure the party’s victory in the Graduate MLC elections with a significant majority.

Chairing a meeting with district in-charge ministers on Thursday, Lokesh emphasised the importance of securing wins in the East and West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur constituencies. He assigned responsibility for the party’s candidates—Alapati Rajendra Prasad (Krishna-Guntur) and Perabathula Rajasekhar (East-West Godavari)—to the respective ministers. Lokesh stressed that the graduate MLC elections should be treated with the same importance as the general elections. He recalled the TDP’s victory in three graduate MLC seats in 2023, stating that the results reshaped the State’s political landscape and paved the way for the party’s success in the general elections.

He instructed ministers to highlight the government’s initiatives, including the Mega DSC announcement, clearing of fee reimbursement dues, addressing teachers’ grievances, and educational reforms, while engaging with graduates.

Ministers for Labour K Atchannaidu, Women and Child Welfare Gummadi Sandhyarani, Municipal Administration Ponguru Narayana, Agriculture Nimmala Rama Naidu, and Civil Supplies Gottiparti Ravi Kumar, along with former MLC Satyanarayana Raju, attended the meeting.