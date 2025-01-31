No plans to privatise Vizag steel plant: HDK
VISAKHAPATNAM: “The Central Government has no plans to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and is committed to reviving it,” said Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, during his first visit to VSP after the announcement of Rs 11,440 crore revival package.
Kumaraswamy, accompanied by Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, addressed the VSP workforce and other key officials at the steel plant on Thursday.
He emphasised that the government had no intentions of privatising VSP, underscoring the efforts to revitalise the plant, and achieve a significant production boost. “Our goal is to bring RINL to the number one position in the country,” he said, expressing confidence in the plant’s potential to recover and thrive. He also acknowledged the workforce’s dedication, noting their vital role in achieving steady progress over the past few months.
Kumaraswamy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in securing the revival package, which he described as unprecedented in the Indian steel industry.
He also thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, MP M Sribharat, and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao for their continued efforts to bring the Steel Ministry’s attention to VSP’s revival.
He offered prayers at Tirumala earlier in the day, seeking strength for both the workforce and himself in taking RINL to new heights of excellence. “Strength is within you, and with your hard work, we aim to bring this plant to the number one position in the country,” he told the employees.
Further addressing the RINL collective at the Tenneti Viswanadham Auditorium, Kumaraswamy lauded the progress made on the production front, and urged the workforce to continue their hard work to help the plant realise its potential.
Srinivasa Varma thanked the Prime Minister and Kumaraswamy for their relentless efforts in securing the revival of RINL. He appealed to all employees to contribute wholeheartedly towards restoring the plant’s past glory.