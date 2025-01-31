No plans to privatise Vizag steel plant: HDK

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The Central Government has no plans to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and is committed to reviving it,” said Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, during his first visit to VSP after the announcement of Rs 11,440 crore revival package.

Kumaraswamy, accompanied by Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, addressed the VSP workforce and other key officials at the steel plant on Thursday.

He emphasised that the government had no intentions of privatising VSP, underscoring the efforts to revitalise the plant, and achieve a significant production boost. “Our goal is to bring RINL to the number one position in the country,” he said, expressing confidence in the plant’s potential to recover and thrive. He also acknowledged the workforce’s dedication, noting their vital role in achieving steady progress over the past few months.