Union Minister calls for enhanced education facilities, teacher support

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has emphasised the need for adequate facilities in schools and highlighted the critical role of teachers in shaping students’ futures.

Speaking at a meeting held to mark the fourth anniversary of the Independent Schools Management Association (ISMA) at the ITC Welcome Hotel on Thursday, Dr Pemmasani urged private schools to take responsibility for educating parents about education policies.

The union minister called for the transparent and effective implementation of education policies and encouraged private schools to take the lead in providing practical technical education systems, noting that such facilities are often lacking in government schools.

He assured that both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Lokesh would extend their support to ISMA in addressing challenges faced by private institutions.

The union minister also encouraged teachers to offer unwavering support to students, focusing on their overall development and academic success. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting private schools in delivering quality education to all students.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, ISMA members, and others were present at the event.