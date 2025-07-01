Andhra Deputy CM’s intervention helps reunite missing minor with family

Andhra Pradesh

Responding to the family's plea that police hadn't traced the girl despite a complaint, Pawan Kalyan directed the police to expedite the investigation.
KAKINADA: A missing minor girl from Karapa village in Kakinada district was traced and rescued by the police, thanks to swift action following Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s intervention.

The girl had gone missing on June 8, and her family, originally from Rajasthan and currently residing in Karapa, immediately lodged a complaint at the Karapa Police Station. They suspected a 23-year-old man had kidnapped her under the pretext of love.

Despite regular follow-ups by the family, there was little progress in tracing the girl. Frustrated, her parents staged a protest during the Deputy CM’s recent public meeting, urging swift action.

Responding to the plea, Pawan Kalyan directed the police to expedite the investigation. Following his orders, the police intensified their efforts and traced the girl to Karnataka within 48 hours. She was located on June 28 and brought back to Kakinada on Monday.

