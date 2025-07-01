Andhra Jawan’s plea to dispute over ancestral land in Macherla goes viral

GUNTUR: A land dispute involving CRPF jawan Darla Ramdas has garnered public attention after a video detailing his grievances went viral on social media. In the video, Ramdas claimed that his ancestral land in Macherla had been unlawfully occupied by a group of individuals, allegedly with the support of local political leaders, thereby preventing him from selling the property.

Ramdas, who is reportedly facing financial difficulties following the death of his brother three years ago, said he intended to sell the land to ease his family’s burdens. He made a direct appeal to Minister Nara Lokesh, lauding his efforts in addressing public issues and seeking his intervention to recover the land and safeguard his rights.

Responding to the video, Minister Lokesh stated on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle that he would speak with Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy and instruct the revenue department to take swift action in ensuring justice for the jawan.

Meanwhile, Macherla Circle Inspector Prabhakar informed TNIE that the matter is a civil dispute between Ramdas and his neighbour, with both sides alleging encroachment. He confirmed that the case was filed weeks ago, is currently sub judice, and is being dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.