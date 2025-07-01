Andhra Pradesh’s roadmap to become India’s Deep Tech powerhouse

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive step toward establishing Andhra Pradesh as a hub for emerging technologies, the State government, in collaboration with the National Quantum Mission, unveiled the Amaravati Quantum Declaration at the close of the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) Workshop.

The event in Vijayawada brought together global minds, scientists, industry leaders, innovators, and startup visionaries to chart the future of quantum computing, sensing, secure communication, and ecosystem-building.

At the heart of the declaration is the creation of QChipIN, poised to become the country’s largest open quantum testbed. Set to launch within the next 12 months at the new Amaravati Quantum Valley Tech Park, QChipIN will serve as a platform for piloting quantum solutions across critical sectors such as healthcare, banking, logistics, space, and defence.

The declaration lays out an ambitious timeline. By January 2026, it aims to install IBM’s Quantum System Two. Within a year after that, three quantum computers using different qubit technologies are expected to go live, supported by the testing of 100 quantum algorithms. The longer-term vision is striking: AQV intends to reach a capacity of 1,000 effective qubits and conduct more than 1,000 algorithmic tests annually by 2029.