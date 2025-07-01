Andhra Pradesh’s roadmap to become India’s Deep Tech powerhouse

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive step toward establishing Andhra Pradesh as a hub for emerging technologies, the State government, in collaboration with the National Quantum Mission, unveiled the Amaravati Quantum Declaration at the close of the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) Workshop.
The event in Vijayawada brought together global minds, scientists, industry leaders, innovators, and startup visionaries to chart the future of quantum computing, sensing, secure communication, and ecosystem-building.
At the heart of the declaration is the creation of QChipIN, poised to become the country’s largest open quantum testbed. Set to launch within the next 12 months at the new Amaravati Quantum Valley Tech Park, QChipIN will serve as a platform for piloting quantum solutions across critical sectors such as healthcare, banking, logistics, space, and defence.
The declaration lays out an ambitious timeline. By January 2026, it aims to install IBM’s Quantum System Two. Within a year after that, three quantum computers using different qubit technologies are expected to go live, supported by the testing of 100 quantum algorithms. The longer-term vision is striking: AQV intends to reach a capacity of 1,000 effective qubits and conduct more than 1,000 algorithmic tests annually by 2029.
To drive self-sufficiency, AQV will anchor a fully indigenous quantum hardware supply chain. The plan includes domestic production of quantum chips, cryo-electronics, and qubit platforms, targeting an annual export value of Rs 5,000 crore by 2030.
Talent development is another cornerstone. India’s first Integrated Quantum Skilling Ecosystem will be launched through the Amaravati Quantum Academy. By 2027, over 100 universities are expected to offer quantum-focused programmes, with the academy training 200 specialists in its inaugural year and scaling to 5,000 annually by 2030.
Supporting startups is central to the initiative. A National Startup Forum will be created, bolstered by a Rs 1,000 crore Quantum Fund to help at least 100 startups thrive by 2030.
On the global front, Amaravati will host a Global Quantum Collaboration Council to align international standards and spearhead joint R&D efforts. Oversight and accountability will rest with a multi-stakeholder Mission Board, which will track progress via quarterly key performance indicators and host an annual World Quantum Expo from 2026.
The declaration concluded with a resounding call for unity: for stakeholders to align with Amaravati’s grand vision, not just as India’s quantum capital, but as a leading global beacon for deep tech by 2035.