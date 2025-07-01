Andhra Water Minister raps officials for delay in works of key irrigation projects

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu expressed serious displeasure over the delay in the Veligonda Project and Polavaram Left Main Canal works during a video conference on Monday.

At the Water Resources Camp Office in Vijayawada, the minister ordered officials to issue notices to agencies responsible for the sluggish progress.

He directed that benching and lining works inside the Veligonda tunnels be expedited.

Regarding Tunnel-2, he noted that a court case was stalling the removal of the tunnel boring machine, and a technical committee is now assessing its value.

The minister also instructed officials to invite tenders for the feeder canal, lining, and retaining wall works once administrative approvals are in place. For the Polavaram Left Main Canal, Ramanaidu stressed the need to speed up the construction of the highway bridge, Pampa Aqueduct, and Krishnavaram Siphon.

Irrigation Advisor M Venkateswara Rao, ENC Narasimhamurthy, project CEs, SEs, and agency representatives were present in the video conference.